Baader Bank Analysts Give Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) a €11.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Independent Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Salzgitter has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €13.32 ($15.67).

SZG stock opened at €13.61 ($16.01) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €13.00 and its 200 day moving average price is €12.55. The firm has a market cap of $735.86 million and a P/E ratio of -1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.27. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of €7.77 ($9.15) and a 1 year high of €20.73 ($24.39).

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

