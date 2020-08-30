B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Purchases $533,400.00 in Stock

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.67 per share, for a total transaction of $533,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bryant R. Riley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 9th, Bryant R. Riley acquired 9,311 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $213,966.78.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Bryant R. Riley bought 40,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00.

NASDAQ:RILY opened at $27.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.43. The company has a market cap of $684.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 5.31. B. Riley Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is a boost from B. Riley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the second quarter worth about $5,517,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 257,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after buying an additional 117,190 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,828,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 150.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 39,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in B. Riley Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. 44.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

