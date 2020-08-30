B. Riley Boosts Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target to $72.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SMTC. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Semtech from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Summit Insights downgraded Semtech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Semtech from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Semtech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Semtech from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.75.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $59.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.01. Semtech has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $64.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 86.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $143.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.81 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 8.34%. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Semtech will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $528,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,135 shares in the company, valued at $9,997,676.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,663 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,454. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,810 shares of company stock worth $5,467,628 over the last quarter. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Semtech by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,153,000 after buying an additional 67,910 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Semtech by 9.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech during the first quarter worth about $386,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Semtech by 84.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Semtech by 14.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,723,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

