AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The AZEK Company Inc. is manufacturer of residential and commercial building products. The AZEK Company Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

AZEK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price target on AZEK from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AZEK from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair started coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.81.

AZEK opened at $38.91 on Friday. AZEK has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $42.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.83.

AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $223.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.31 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in AZEK in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of AZEK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AZEK during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

