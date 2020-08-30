Ayr Strategies (OTCMKTS:AYRSF) PT Raised to $25.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Ayr Strategies (OTCMKTS:AYRSF) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $17.50 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 98.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Ayr Strategies in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ayr Strategies in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Ayr Strategies from $10.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

AYRSF opened at $12.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average of $7.57. Ayr Strategies has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $13.30.

Ayr Strategies Inc is a vertically-integrated multi-state operator in cannabis sector in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and retailer of cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. Ayr Strategies Inc is based in New York, New York.

