Axe 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4.27 Million (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 30th. One Axe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001578 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, FreiExchange and Crex24. Axe has a market cap of $965,687.74 and $4.27 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Axe has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000817 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000041 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 44.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe (AXE) is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners . The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Axe’s official website is axerunners.com

Buying and Selling Axe

Axe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, FreiExchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

