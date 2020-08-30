Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 price target on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, Aegis reissued a buy rating and issued a $1.40 target price on shares of Avinger in a report on Monday, June 29th.

AVGR opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Avinger has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.44.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 283.92% and a negative net margin of 225.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avinger will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avinger stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) by 78.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,265,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 554,602 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 7.52% of Avinger worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

