Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) PT Lowered to $3.10

Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) had its target price dropped by analysts at Pi Financial from $3.15 to $3.10 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.04% from the stock’s previous close.

AUG has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Auryn Resources from $2.60 to $2.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Auryn Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

NYSEAMERICAN:AUG opened at $2.08 on Friday. Auryn Resources has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $2.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Auryn Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. purchased a new stake in Auryn Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Auryn Resources by 301.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Auryn Resources by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,060,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 980,000 shares during the last quarter.

Auryn Resources Company Profile

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

