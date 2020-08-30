aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) to post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the lowest is ($0.82). aTyr Pharma reported earnings of ($1.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($1.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.49) to ($1.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover aTyr Pharma.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 51.92% and a negative net margin of 190.06%.

LIFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine lowered aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised aTyr Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.95.

NASDAQ:LIFE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,041. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. aTyr Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $7.62.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Shukla purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $25,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,132.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 1,002.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 34,551 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 156.2% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 587,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 358,161 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

