ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASGTF opened at $37.09 on Thursday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 1 year low of $26.93 and a 1 year high of $37.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.48.

