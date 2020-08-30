ATN Trading 24.4% Higher Over Last Week (ATN)

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. ATN has a market cap of $853,216.45 and approximately $12,331.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, BigONE, RightBTC and Allcoin. In the last week, ATN has traded up 24.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ATN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00148978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.58 or 0.01654658 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00201991 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000840 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000229 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00178597 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About ATN

ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. The official website for ATN is atn.io . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io

Buying and Selling ATN

ATN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, BigONE, Hotbit and RightBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.