Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantic Power Corporation is an independent electric power producer that owns interests in a diversified portfolio of independent, non-utility power generation projects and one transmission line situated in major U.S. markets. “

AT has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Atlantic Power from $2.50 to $2.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Atlantic Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Atlantic Power from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Atlantic Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.37.

Shares of AT stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average is $2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.55. Atlantic Power has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $2.56.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $62.30 million for the quarter. Atlantic Power had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlantic Power will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Power during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Atlantic Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Atlantic Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 12,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Power Company Profile

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.

