AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Receives $61.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AZN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 16.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AZN opened at $55.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.15. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $64.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.72%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 50.29%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

