Assetmark Inc. Sells 1,300 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Assetmark Inc. cut its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,392,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,599,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,695,316,000 after buying an additional 1,188,569 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,612,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,437,000 after buying an additional 985,864 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 35.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,035,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,360,000 after buying an additional 797,159 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 41.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,098,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,559,000 after buying an additional 619,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.62 per share, for a total transaction of $60,620.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $325,600. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $61.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.76 and its 200-day moving average is $68.13.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $11.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.53.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

