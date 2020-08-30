Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AZPN. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $127.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 1.25. Aspen Technology has a 1-year low of $73.07 and a 1-year high of $142.89.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.36. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 59.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $250,709.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,025.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 1,528.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 50,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 47,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

