ASOS (LON:ASC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,966.80

ASOS plc (LON:ASC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,966.80 and traded as high as $5,062.00. ASOS shares last traded at $5,012.00, with a volume of 172,819 shares.

ASC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.48) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Investec raised ASOS to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 3,582 ($46.81) to GBX 4,820 ($62.98) in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,650 ($47.69) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ASOS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,490.82 ($58.68).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.82, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,958.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,966.80.

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

