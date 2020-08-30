ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

ASHTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Liberum Capital cut shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASHTY opened at $141.05 on Thursday. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR has a 52-week low of $53.33 and a 52-week high of $148.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.36 and its 200 day moving average is $118.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 14.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.33. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.28%.

About ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

