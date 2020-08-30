Aryacoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $60,814.00 (AYA)

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. In the last week, Aryacoin has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Aryacoin has a total market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $60,814.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aryacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004298 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aryacoin Profile

Aryacoin (CRYPTO:AYA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io

Aryacoin Coin Trading

Aryacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aryacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aryacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

