Arion Trading 4.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One Arion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Crex24. In the last seven days, Arion has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. Arion has a market capitalization of $26,975.95 and approximately $4.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00150254 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.28 or 0.01652615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00200317 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000839 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00177991 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 12,889,489 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Buying and Selling Arion

Arion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

