Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Rating Reiterated by Chardan Capital

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Chardan Capital in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 65.02% from the stock’s previous close.

ABUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

ABUS stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $236.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 3.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.31. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $9.02.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 million. On average, analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $100,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,367,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,850,959.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter worth $31,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 33,256 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

