Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 124,770 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.12% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $6,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 1,083.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 489.7% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

AIV stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.38. 880,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.39. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $55.68.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $218.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.05 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.60%.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

