Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) – Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apartment Investment and Management in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 25th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Apartment Investment and Management’s FY2020 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

AIV has been the topic of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Apartment Investment and Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of AIV opened at $36.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 0.84. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $55.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $218.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.05 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIV. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1,083.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 129.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

