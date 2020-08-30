Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) PT Raised to $3.50

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.73.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Shares of AR opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 4.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.15). Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 55.84%. The firm had revenue of $484.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Antero Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 39,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13,839 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 336.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.