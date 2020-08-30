AnPac Bio-Medical Science (OTCMKTS:GHIVU) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. (OTCMKTS:GHIVU) dropped 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.73 and last traded at $10.97. Approximately 38,871 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 144,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.42.

About AnPac Bio-Medical Science (OTCMKTS:GHIVU)

Gores Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

