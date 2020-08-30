Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PLAN. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Anaplan from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Anaplan from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.76.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN opened at $61.64 on Thursday. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $26.04 and a 12 month high of $63.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.07 and a beta of 1.92.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 36.81% and a negative return on equity of 45.90%. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 24,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $1,117,695.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,424,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,846,049.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gagan Dhingra sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $86,080.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,832 shares of company stock worth $14,759,699 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 51.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter valued at approximately $930,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,819,000 after purchasing an additional 421,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

