Analyzing Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) and BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC)

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) and BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Flexion Therapeutics and BioSpecifics Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flexion Therapeutics $72.96 million 7.76 -$149.77 million ($3.93) -2.92 BioSpecifics Technologies $38.19 million 12.35 $24.47 million $3.33 19.30

BioSpecifics Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Flexion Therapeutics. Flexion Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioSpecifics Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Flexion Therapeutics and BioSpecifics Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flexion Therapeutics 0 1 11 1 3.00 BioSpecifics Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Flexion Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $22.15, suggesting a potential upside of 92.81%. BioSpecifics Technologies has a consensus price target of $100.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.57%. Given Flexion Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Flexion Therapeutics is more favorable than BioSpecifics Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.2% of Flexion Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of BioSpecifics Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of Flexion Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of BioSpecifics Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Flexion Therapeutics and BioSpecifics Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flexion Therapeutics -174.25% -592.50% -60.18% BioSpecifics Technologies 52.45% 16.06% 15.68%

Risk & Volatility

Flexion Therapeutics has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioSpecifics Technologies has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States. The company also develops FX201 a gene therapy product candidate designed to stimulate the production of an anti-inflammatory protein, interleukin-1 receptor antagonist for pain relief from OA of the knee. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

BioSpecifics Technologies Company Profile

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, plantar fibromatosis, and human lipoma, as well as uterine fibroids. In addition, the company engages in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.