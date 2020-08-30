Analyzing Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATCX) and TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI)

Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATCX) and TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TSS has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Diamond Eagle Acquisition and TSS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Eagle Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00 TSS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Diamond Eagle Acquisition currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.54%. Given Diamond Eagle Acquisition’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Diamond Eagle Acquisition is more favorable than TSS.

Profitability

This table compares Diamond Eagle Acquisition and TSS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A -34.64% -0.23% TSS -2.78% -50.33% -8.53%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.7% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.5% of TSS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Diamond Eagle Acquisition and TSS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A N/A -$350,000.00 N/A N/A TSS $32.78 million 0.48 $130,000.00 N/A N/A

TSS has higher revenue and earnings than Diamond Eagle Acquisition.

Summary

Diamond Eagle Acquisition beats TSS on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diamond Eagle Acquisition

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, program management, and consulting services in the United States. It offers materials engineering and testing, construction quality assurance, environmental, and disaster response and recovery services; and engineering and design, program management, and construction support services. The company offers its solutions to public and private sector clients in the transportation, commercial, water, government, education, and industrial markets under the Atlas Technical Consultants name. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About TSS

TSS, Inc. provides services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of mission-critical facilities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. The company offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems. Its services consist of technology consulting, design and engineering, project management, systems integration, systems installation, and facilities management. The company serves IT equipment, technology, and service companies; private sector businesses; and the government or commercial end users. The company was formerly known as Fortress International Group, Inc. and changed its name to TSS, Inc. in June 2013. TSS, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

