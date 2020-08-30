Analyzing Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) & Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GEC)

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) and Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GEC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Check Point Software Technologies and Great Elm Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Check Point Software Technologies 41.21% 24.29% 15.06% Great Elm Capital Group -27.42% -28.26% -9.61%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Check Point Software Technologies and Great Elm Capital Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Check Point Software Technologies 4 14 4 0 2.00 Great Elm Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $118.95, suggesting a potential downside of 6.26%. Given Check Point Software Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Check Point Software Technologies is more favorable than Great Elm Capital Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Check Point Software Technologies and Great Elm Capital Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Check Point Software Technologies $1.99 billion 9.25 $825.70 million $5.51 23.03 Great Elm Capital Group $51.18 million 1.32 -$2.91 million N/A N/A

Check Point Software Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Great Elm Capital Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.4% of Check Point Software Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of Great Elm Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.0% of Check Point Software Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Great Elm Capital Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Check Point Software Technologies has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Elm Capital Group has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Check Point Software Technologies beats Great Elm Capital Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections. The company also offers Check Point CloudGuard cloud security product that delivers threat prevention security for enterprise cloud networks, data, and applications; Check Point SandBlast Mobile for mobile security in iOS and Android devices; and Check Point Security Management, which offers security management through a single console that streamlines security operations and provides visibility into policy administration and threat analysis. In addition, the company provides technical customer support programs and plans; professional services in implementing, upgrading, and optimizing Check Point products comprising design planning and security implementation; and certification and educational training services. It sells its products and services to enterprises, service providers, small and medium sized businesses, and consumers through a network of channel partners, such as distributors, resellers, system integrators, original equipment manufacturers, and managed security service providers. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Great Elm Capital Group Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in investment management and real estate property rental businesses. It provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Unwired Planet, Inc. and changed its name to Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. in June 2016. Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

