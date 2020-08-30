Analysts Set Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) PT at $100.89

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.89.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZEN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Zendesk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Zendesk from $80.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Zendesk from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

NYSE:ZEN traded up $1.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,118,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,085. Zendesk has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $101.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.34 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.73 and a 200-day moving average of $80.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $246.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.82 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zendesk news, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $92,088.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,079.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $560,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,433.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,169 shares of company stock worth $10,780,224 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 328.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 26,753 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Zendesk by 208.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 308,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,304,000 after purchasing an additional 208,399 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zendesk by 24.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

