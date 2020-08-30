Analysts Set Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) PT at $192.43

Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $192.43.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OLED. BidaskClub downgraded Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Universal Display from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Universal Display from $156.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of Universal Display stock traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $181.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,696. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.88 and a 200 day moving average of $154.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 83.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.59. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $105.11 and a 12 month high of $230.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.19 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

In other Universal Display news, VP Mauro Premutico sold 11,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.31, for a total transaction of $2,072,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total value of $312,068.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 259,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,761,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 2.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,149,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,315,000 after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 47.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,623,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,693,000 after purchasing an additional 523,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,638,000 after purchasing an additional 19,794 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

