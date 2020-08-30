Analysts Set Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) PT at $153.75

Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.75.

SUI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of SUI traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.12. The stock had a trading volume of 343,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,776. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.06, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.53. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $95.34 and a 12 month high of $173.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.59 and a 200 day moving average of $139.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.39.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.57). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $303.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.24 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $574,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUI. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 28.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,655,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,265,000 after buying an additional 1,019,884 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,475,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,092,000 after acquiring an additional 588,988 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 311.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 660,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,492,000 after buying an additional 500,320 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,840,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

