Analysts Set Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) PT at $56.13

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMTC. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Semtech from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Semtech from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Semtech from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Semtech from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.68. 479,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.88. Semtech has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $64.10. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 86.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.01.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $143.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mark C. Costello sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $132,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,390.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $25,862.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,278.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,810 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,628. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Semtech by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,153,000 after buying an additional 67,910 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Semtech by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Semtech by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Semtech by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

