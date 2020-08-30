Analysts Set Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) PT at $56.13

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.75.
Several research firms recently weighed in on SMTC. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Semtech from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Semtech from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Semtech from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Semtech from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday.
Shares of NASDAQ SMTC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.68. 479,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.88. Semtech has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $64.10. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 86.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.01.
In related news, VP Mark C. Costello sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $132,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,390.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $25,862.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,278.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,810 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,628. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Semtech by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,153,000 after buying an additional 67,910 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Semtech by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Semtech by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Semtech by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Semtech
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
