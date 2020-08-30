Analysts Set SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) PT at $316.73

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $316.73.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price (up previously from $290.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet cut SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $313.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $298.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

NASDAQ SBAC traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $306.19. 312,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,012. SBA Communications has a one year low of $205.20 and a one year high of $323.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1,913.57 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.11.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.85). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $507.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

In other SBA Communications news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 12,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $4,005,201.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,500 shares in the company, valued at $81,431,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 67,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.16, for a total transaction of $21,387,669.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,946,011.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,882 shares of company stock worth $25,406,631. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in SBA Communications by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,292,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,815,000 after buying an additional 2,024,037 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 485.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 763,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,560,000 after acquiring an additional 633,444 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,027,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 81.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 997,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,162,000 after purchasing an additional 448,309 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in SBA Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $113,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.