Analysts Set Orange SA (EPA:ORA) PT at €13.96

Shares of Orange SA (EPA:ORA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €13.96 ($16.42).

ORA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oddo Bhf set a €12.30 ($14.47) target price on Orange and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) target price on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. HSBC set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Get Orange alerts:

Shares of EPA:ORA traded down €0.09 ($0.11) during trading on Thursday, reaching €9.57 ($11.26). 6,603,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,300,000. The company’s 50 day moving average is €10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is €11.03. Orange has a 52 week low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a 52 week high of €15.80 ($18.59).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.