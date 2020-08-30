Analysts Set International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Price Target at $135.88

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $124.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.57. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $92.14 and a 52 week high of $143.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.03.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.62%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 215.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

