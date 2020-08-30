Analysts Set Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Price Target at $13.71

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.71.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PPRQF shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of PPRQF traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,252. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.57. Inter Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.46.

