Analysts Set Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Target Price at $63.83

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.83.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NSIT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Sidoti started coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

In related news, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.71, for a total transaction of $283,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,801 shares in the company, valued at $3,561,444.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 6,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $355,647.60. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 19.0% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 637,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,862,000 after buying an additional 101,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 20.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 824,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,749,000 after purchasing an additional 141,638 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 243.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 83,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 59,448 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 22.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the second quarter worth $367,000.

NSIT stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.00. The company had a trading volume of 156,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,576. Insight Enterprises has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $73.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.48.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.74. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

