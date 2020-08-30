Analysts Set Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) PT at $21.00

Shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

FTAI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE FTAI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.03. 359,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,364. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average of $13.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.15 and a beta of 1.96. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $21.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a net margin of 35.47% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $94.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.35 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 235.71%.

In related news, CAO Eun Nam acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.11 per share, for a total transaction of $37,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,775. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 183,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,915,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,908,000 after purchasing an additional 212,467 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 16,392 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 497,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.26% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

