Analysts Set Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Target Price at $44.71

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.71.

BSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Argus increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,170 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $82,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,238. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 10,200 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $399,432.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 178,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,008,582.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,755 shares of company stock valued at $574,168 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 23,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 85,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 17,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSX traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.03. 4,542,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,390,389. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.95. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $46.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 39.18%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

