Analysts Set Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Target Price at $96.53

Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.53.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BAX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Baxter International from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.03. 2,516,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,540,735. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.82. Baxter International has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $95.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.01.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $124,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,264.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Gavin III sold 14,899 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $1,287,422.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,769,031.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,901,355. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Baxter International by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.