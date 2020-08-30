Analysts Offer Predictions for SYSCO Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SYY)

SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SYSCO in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. Piper Sandler currently has a “Buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SYSCO’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.12 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.30.

NYSE SYY opened at $61.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.87, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.61. SYSCO has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,453.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in SYSCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in SYSCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in SYSCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 105.2% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

