Analysts Issue Forecasts for Dicks Sporting Goods Inc’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DKS)

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.18. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

DKS has been the subject of several other research reports. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dicks Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.04.

Shares of DKS opened at $53.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.35. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $57.20.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 96.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,271,686 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $176,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,232 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 41.4% in the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 4,279,419 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $90,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,560 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 394.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,973 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $57,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,907 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 469.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 897,299 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,023,000 after purchasing an additional 739,689 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 3,144.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 584,668 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $24,124,000 after purchasing an additional 566,650 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dicks Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $82,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,671.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $12,992,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This is a boost from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

