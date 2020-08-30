Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.31

Anaconda Mining Inc (TSE:ANX)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.31 and traded as high as $0.66. Anaconda Mining shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 281,524 shares.

Separately, M Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anaconda Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $73.59 million and a P/E ratio of 20.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$8.36 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Anaconda Mining Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anaconda Mining Company Profile (TSE:ANX)

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 5 mining leases and 24 mineral licenses with a total of 5,878 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; Goldboro project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 600 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia; and Viking project that covers an area of 6,225 hectares of prospective land located in Newfoundland.

