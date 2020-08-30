Amigo (LON:AMGO) Posts Earnings Results

Amigo (LON:AMGO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX 0.60 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of Amigo stock opened at GBX 13.90 ($0.18) on Friday. Amigo has a 12-month low of GBX 4.84 ($0.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 164.80 ($2.15). The stock has a market cap of $66.07 million and a P/E ratio of -2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 20.25.

In other Amigo news, insider Nayan Kisnadwala purchased 770,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £53,940.46 ($70,482.76). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 772,791 shares of company stock worth $5,422,670.

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom. Amigo Holdings PLC is a subsidiary of Richmond Group Limited.

