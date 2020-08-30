AmeriStar Network (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of AmeriStar Network (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) traded up 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.08 and last traded at $9.08. 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KPTSF shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on AmeriStar Network from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of AmeriStar Network from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of AmeriStar Network from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

Get AmeriStar Network alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.42.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriStar Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriStar Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.