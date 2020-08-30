Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

ABCB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $24.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $44.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.62.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $284.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.44 per share, with a total value of $35,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,160.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,550,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,983,000 after buying an additional 99,578 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 11.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,606,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,175,000 after purchasing an additional 170,643 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,861,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,886,000 after acquiring an additional 88,920 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,435,000 after acquiring an additional 60,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

