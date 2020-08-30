American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. FMR LLC lifted its position in American Woodmark by 2.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in American Woodmark by 54.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 11,372 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 23.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 22.1% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 33.0% during the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $79.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of American Woodmark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Woodmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

NASDAQ:AMWD traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.07. The stock had a trading volume of 146,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,701. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 2.34. American Woodmark Co. has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $117.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $390.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.66 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

