American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Position Raised by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,790 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $17,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 233.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 858.3% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 118.0% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price target on American Water Works to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.23.

In related news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total value of $697,918.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 8,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $1,258,124.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,950,441.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works stock opened at $140.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $150.47. The stock has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.24.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.88 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

