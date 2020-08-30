American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

APEI has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research upgraded American Public Education to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Public Education from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Sidoti cut American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Public Education presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Shares of APEI opened at $31.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $466.11 million, a PE ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $41.09.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.21. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 4.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Wallace E. Jr. Boston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 389,887 shares in the company, valued at $11,696,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jean C. Halle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,778.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,292,070. 3.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 557.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.