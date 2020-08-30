AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of AMERCO stock opened at $357.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $327.02 and a 200 day moving average of $307.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. AMERCO has a 12 month low of $222.34 and a 12 month high of $426.50.
AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $2.69. AMERCO had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $987.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AMERCO Company Profile
AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.
