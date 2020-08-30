AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of AMERCO stock opened at $357.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $327.02 and a 200 day moving average of $307.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. AMERCO has a 12 month low of $222.34 and a 12 month high of $426.50.

Get AMERCO alerts:

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $2.69. AMERCO had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $987.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of AMERCO by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.